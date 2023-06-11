Regional Taco Chains That Will Soon Be Taking Over The US

Ever since the taco was first introduced to the United States by Mexican migrants in the late 1800s, America's food landscape has been forever changed. Back then, the humble taco was considered a lower-class street food first associated with a group of women called the Chili Queens, who pushed tamale carts around to earn money at places like festivals. They soon spread to other cities like San Antonio and business "boomed" once tourists arrived because of the building of the railroad. Some might say these ladies were the original taco chain in America.

Now, Americans eat more than 4.5 billion tacos every single year, thanks to heavyweight taco chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle, and Qdoba. But Americans have a huge appetite for the Mexican dish that doesn't look like it will be satiated any time soon. In fact, the global taco market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2020 to 2027.

What does that mean in simple terms? Lots more taco joints are coming to your area soon. There are several regional taco chains that are making a serious push to claim their piece of the quick-serve taco market as we speak. Keep reading to learn about Mexican-American restaurants you'll probably start seeing a lot more of in the near future.