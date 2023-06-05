We Aren't The Only Ones Weirded Out By Starbucks Still Having Reindeer Cake Pops
Is it Christmas in July... we mean June? One Redditor, who claims to be a Starbucks employee, found a remnant of the holiday season when doing some summer cleaning. The Starbucks freezer was full of cake pops. This fact isn't too weird all by itself since where else would Starbucks store this item? Cake pops do stay fresh for a longer time when it's frozen, after all. What was surprising, though, was that among the cocoa-dusted, frosting-swirled, and cat-faced pops were some that had been decorated to look like reindeer.
The find had plenty of Redditors weirded out and also putting on their internet sleuth hats. One person wrote, "Not the reindeer cake pops still there." Another commenter speculated that the store must have been preparing for Starbucks' holiday menu early, but more than likely the reindeer pops were leftovers from last holiday season.
Meanwhile, another person, who also claims to work at Starbucks, wrote, "We found some pumpkin muffins on ours the other day, still not expired." Since the original poster also disclosed that the day they found the frozen reindeer was their last day on the job, we may never actually know what became of those particular cake pops.
The cake pops still weren't expired, though
Starbucks does not produce its cake pops in-house, or indeed most of its baked goods. Its cake pops, it seems, come from a Colorado-based dessert maker called Steven Charles. They are shipped in a frozen state. Some Redditors expressed concern these potentially six-month-old cake pops might be unsafe to eat. The original poster, however, assured everyone that they did check the date and found that none of the frozen reindeer pops had expired.
While it's unlikely Starbucks will keep the cake pops around until Christmas 2023, cake pops when frozen can last for a longer amount of time. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports most frozen foods remain unspoiled "almost indefinitely." It does, however, recommend that frozen baked goods should be consumed within the first six months or so in order to ensure maximum freshness.
That being said, you won't find reindeer cake pops on your Starbucks menu this June. But, it's good to know you can save a bite of Christmas for later (assuming you freeze it).