We Aren't The Only Ones Weirded Out By Starbucks Still Having Reindeer Cake Pops

Is it Christmas in July... we mean June? One Redditor, who claims to be a Starbucks employee, found a remnant of the holiday season when doing some summer cleaning. The Starbucks freezer was full of cake pops. This fact isn't too weird all by itself since where else would Starbucks store this item? Cake pops do stay fresh for a longer time when it's frozen, after all. What was surprising, though, was that among the cocoa-dusted, frosting-swirled, and cat-faced pops were some that had been decorated to look like reindeer.

The find had plenty of Redditors weirded out and also putting on their internet sleuth hats. One person wrote, "Not the reindeer cake pops still there." Another commenter speculated that the store must have been preparing for Starbucks' holiday menu early, but more than likely the reindeer pops were leftovers from last holiday season.

Meanwhile, another person, who also claims to work at Starbucks, wrote, "We found some pumpkin muffins on ours the other day, still not expired." Since the original poster also disclosed that the day they found the frozen reindeer was their last day on the job, we may never actually know what became of those particular cake pops.