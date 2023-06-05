House Wine And Essentia Water Want To Help You Stay Hydrated While You Rosé All Day
Rosé is the summertime drink Bobby Flay swears by, and he's not alone. Per CGA Strategy by NielsenIQ, sales of this pink wine have skyrocketed over the past decade, and even as recently as 2022, rosé sales had jumped 27% year over year, (via Wine Business). But if you're living the rosé all-day lifestyle, you need to make sure you're drinking plenty of water, too. That's where the House Wine and Essentia Water Combo Box hopes to come in handy.
For the second summer in a row, House Wine and Essential are collaborating to bring consumers a product that's half wine, half water (via a press release). On one side, there's a box of House Wine Rosé that contains the equivalent of eight bottles of wine. On the other, there's a box of Essentia water that contains 32 8-oz glasses of water. The boxes will be available beginning on June 26 on House Wine's website. They retail for $45.99, and a limited supply is available. But does the box really contain enough water to hydrate someone for a full day of drinking?
How much water do you need while drinking?
If you're really planning to rosé all day, you need to stay hydrated, but it can be surprisingly complicated to do so. For one thing, if it's hot out you'll need to adjust how much you drink. The Mayo Clinic says that men should drink at least 3.7 liters of water, and women 2.7 liters, every day, and more if it's hot or humid outside. The cardboard packaging shields the contents of each House Wine and Essentia Combo Box from the light of the sun. But is there enough water inside to keep you hydrated?
A standard bottle of wine holds five servings, and House Wine's box contains the equivalent of eight bottles of rosé. That means there are about 40 glasses of wine in each box. On the Essentia side, there are 32 cups of water. Many experts recommend alternating each alcoholic drink with a glass of water, so if you really want to make sure everyone at the party is staying fully hydrated for an all-day-rosé-soiree, make sure there's extra canned or boxed water on hand to make up the difference. One glass of wine, one glass of water, and chances are everyone will wake up feeling a lot happier the next morning.