If you're really planning to rosé all day, you need to stay hydrated, but it can be surprisingly complicated to do so. For one thing, if it's hot out you'll need to adjust how much you drink. The Mayo Clinic says that men should drink at least 3.7 liters of water, and women 2.7 liters, every day, and more if it's hot or humid outside. The cardboard packaging shields the contents of each House Wine and Essentia Combo Box from the light of the sun. But is there enough water inside to keep you hydrated?

A standard bottle of wine holds five servings, and House Wine's box contains the equivalent of eight bottles of rosé. That means there are about 40 glasses of wine in each box. On the Essentia side, there are 32 cups of water. Many experts recommend alternating each alcoholic drink with a glass of water, so if you really want to make sure everyone at the party is staying fully hydrated for an all-day-rosé-soiree, make sure there's extra canned or boxed water on hand to make up the difference. One glass of wine, one glass of water, and chances are everyone will wake up feeling a lot happier the next morning.