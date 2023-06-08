Chick-Fil-A Is Loading Up On Peach Flavored Drinks For The Summer

While there are certain fruits that just seem summery to us — lemons and strawberries come to mind — the truth is, many of them can be found in supermarkets year-round. Fresh peaches, however, are generally only available in the warmer months, so when you start seeing peaches popping up all over, you know that summer is truly here. This year, Chick-fil-A's menu is extra peachy, as the chain will have five different peach-flavored drinks.

Of course, the Chick-fil-A peach milkshake is back on the menu as it simply wouldn't be summer for the chicken chain without it. The white peach Sunjoy, too, is returning after a five-year absence. (Chick-fil-A's Sunjoys, if you are not familiar with these, are the same lemonade-slash-iced tea blend that most of us know as Arnold Palmers.) Customers can also order white peach-flavored iced tea, lemonade, or frosted lemonade, should they prefer one of these beverages instead. As to why CFA is using white peaches instead of yellow ones, they're less acidic and tend to be sweeter. Therefore, they pair better with the tart flavors in peach-flavored tea and lemonade drinks.