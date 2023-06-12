These Military Base Food Courts Are Beyond Impressive

Military bases aren't always austere places fortified behind walls and closed off from the rest of civilization. On the contrary, most modern-day bases are filled with things to do and places to go. Many are home to food courts, much like those found in residential shopping malls. Living on a military base, as either an active duty soldier or a family member of one, can make people homesick. Food courts and other communal gathering spaces can be comforting to people who are new to military life or have been stationed at a base for a long while. A lot of military base food courts are open to the general public and tend to draw in crowds — especially the good ones.

The food courts on bases are part of a retail service system known as the Exchange. An Exchange offers meal variety beyond what is served in traditional base dining halls, but we have to mention that some military dining halls have an ambiance and menus that surpass what you might expect from the armed forces. Exchanges typically stick to the same fast food restaurants in their food courts — think Subway and Panda Express. But some outshine others by offering a little extra — be it a more impressive interior, creative seasonal events, or a few additional dining choices. Let's look at the military food courts (and a couple of dining halls too) that make the base a little less basic.