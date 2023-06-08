Pringles Finally Adds Sweet Potato Chips To Its Snack Rotation

Despite the dozens upon dozens of Pringles flavors, one thing about these chips has remained constant: their use of potatoes. Actually, as Reader's Digest points out, Pringles use something called "dehydrated processed potato." Dehydrated potato products typically use red, yellow, or Russet potatoes, and, because they're dried and flakey, they can be easier to work with than a hydrated, whole potato.

That's until now, anyway. Pringles has announced that it's adding four new Harvest Blends flavors to its lineup, and while it's unclear whether or not these chips also use dehydrated ingredients, we do know for a fact that they use sweet potatoes and multigrain.

The new flavors have yet to appear on the Pringles website, but they're expected to pop up in grocery stores throughout June 2023. In the meantime, let's look at the specifics of each new Harvest Blends flavor, as well as the benefits of using sweet potatoes and multigrain as ingredients.