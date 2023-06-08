Pringles Finally Adds Sweet Potato Chips To Its Snack Rotation
Despite the dozens upon dozens of Pringles flavors, one thing about these chips has remained constant: their use of potatoes. Actually, as Reader's Digest points out, Pringles use something called "dehydrated processed potato." Dehydrated potato products typically use red, yellow, or Russet potatoes, and, because they're dried and flakey, they can be easier to work with than a hydrated, whole potato.
That's until now, anyway. Pringles has announced that it's adding four new Harvest Blends flavors to its lineup, and while it's unclear whether or not these chips also use dehydrated ingredients, we do know for a fact that they use sweet potatoes and multigrain.
The new flavors have yet to appear on the Pringles website, but they're expected to pop up in grocery stores throughout June 2023. In the meantime, let's look at the specifics of each new Harvest Blends flavor, as well as the benefits of using sweet potatoes and multigrain as ingredients.
A closer look at Pringles' new Harvest Blends collection
Pringles is dropping four new flavors, of the Sweet Potato Sea Salt, Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ, Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar, and Multigrain Homestyle Ranch varieties. Collectively, the new chips include toasted grains, black beans, aged cheddar, and sea salt.
New Pringles flavors aside, let's check out the new ingredients — sweet potatoes and multigrain. Although many of us associate sweet potatoes with being healthier, they're not too different from any other type of potato in terms of nutrition. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the only real "edge" sweet potatoes have is their beta carotene (an antioxidant) and vitamin A content.
As for the new Pringles containing multigrain, this again isn't too revolutionary. Traditional Pringles already made use of potatoes, corn, rice, and wheat, so they aren't too different from the new Pringles using various grains. For all we know, the inclusion of sweet potatoes and multigrain on the packaging could just be a tactic to grab customers' attention and mislead them into believing the new flavors are healthier snacking options.