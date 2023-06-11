Fast Food Grilled Chicken Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

Fried food isn't exactly what the doctor ordered. But boy, does it hit the spot when you want something greasy and fatty that's gonna coat your mouth with a burst of rich flavor and give you those coveted run-down-your-chin juices. Plunging something in a jacuzzi of hot oil makes for that wonderful crispy casing that gives the perfect textural crunch — especially if you improve your batter with rice or cornmeal flour. You can fry just about anything, so long as you coat it in the right amount of batter. When it comes to fast food restaurants, chicken is one of the main proteins that spend time relaxing in that bubbling vat of oil.

But, what happens when you're really craving a quality chicken breast recipe without all that extra grease? If you're lucky enough, you'll have the option to snag a grilled chicken sandwich. Sure, it may not have the same crunch and juicy feel a fried filet does, but if it's prepared properly and paired with the right ingredients, it can successfully satiate that craving for fried stuff. However, keep in mind that not every grilled chicken sandwich is created equal. We've compiled a list of grilled chicken sandwiches from some of the most popular chains around, so you know which ones to attack your hunger with full-force — and which ones you should kick to the curb.