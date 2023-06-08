The Process For Making Cheddar Cheese Is Oddly Satisfying

Few people are interested in the cheddar cheesemaking process because they want to try it at home. Even if you obtain the specialist equipment and the long list of ingredients (including items like mesophilic direct-set starter culture, liquid animal rennet, calcium chloride, and a surprising amount of milk), you're still facing an involved process of heating, cooling, stirring, slicing, draining, pressing and flipping. But it's the very steps of this method that make cheddar cheese factories perfect for oddly satisfying content, such as this TikTok from user @notyetachef.

Watching professionals make cheddar cheese — and noticing how symmetrical, rhythmic, and practiced their movements are — can actually relieve stress. Professor Craig Richard, the founder of ASMR University, told WIRED, "We're hardwired to be entranced by hand movements ... we evolved to learn fine motor skills by watching what someone else is doing with their hands." This helps to explain why young people, in particular, find these videos mentally relaxing. The videos also offer a break from the seemingly constant stream of bad news and ill-will popping up on our news feeds.

Many forms of self-care have emerged over recent decades, but the oddly-satisfying video trend is here to stay because, unlike so many other anxiety-busting methods, it doesn't require you to invest in a new membership, learn a skill, or adapt your life in any way. Lifestyle changes can be transformative, but sometimes you just need stress relief, now. From this perspective, these videos don't seem quite as odd, though still, obviously satisfying.