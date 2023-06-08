How To Apply For Krispy Kreme's Chief Doughnut Dreamer

Calling all Krispy Kreme lovers! For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is looking for one lucky fan to fill its new position of "Chief Doughnut Dreamer." According to a press release, the chosen one will be invited to the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., where they will work alongside Krispy Kreme's innovation team to develop a new Fan Fav Doughnut, which will be available for purchase in Krispy Kreme stores.

The fortuitous winner of the coveted position will not only get the opportunity to leave their mark on Krispy Kreme's history but will also be awarded a year of free doughnuts. Krispy Kreme will begin accepting "applications" for the position from now through June 18. To apply, you need only record a video of yourself displaying your love for the brand and pitching your most inspired doughnut flavor idea before sharing it via Twitter or Instagram with #ChiefDoughnutDreamer and #Contest.