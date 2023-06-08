How To Apply For Krispy Kreme's Chief Doughnut Dreamer
Calling all Krispy Kreme lovers! For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is looking for one lucky fan to fill its new position of "Chief Doughnut Dreamer." According to a press release, the chosen one will be invited to the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., where they will work alongside Krispy Kreme's innovation team to develop a new Fan Fav Doughnut, which will be available for purchase in Krispy Kreme stores.
The fortuitous winner of the coveted position will not only get the opportunity to leave their mark on Krispy Kreme's history but will also be awarded a year of free doughnuts. Krispy Kreme will begin accepting "applications" for the position from now through June 18. To apply, you need only record a video of yourself displaying your love for the brand and pitching your most inspired doughnut flavor idea before sharing it via Twitter or Instagram with #ChiefDoughnutDreamer and #Contest.
Krispy Kreme's Chief Doughnut Dreamer job proves its loyalty to fans
The news of the Chief Doughnut Dreamer position was announced following the successful re-release of four previous Fan Fav doughnuts last month. Due to high demand, Krispy Kreme recently brought back limited edition flavors Banana Pudding and Strawberries and Kreme, released in 2018, Chocolate Kreme Pie from 2019, and Key Lime Pie from 2021.
While the highly sought-after doughnuts will only be in stores for a limited time, Krispy Kreme continues to bolster fan engagement with the new Chief Doughnut Dreamer contest. "Our fans know Krispy Kreme loves making new, delicious doughnut creations, often through unexpected brand collaborations," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, "but this might be our greatest collab yet."
The official contest rules state Krispy Kreme will only accept submissions from adults over the age of 18 who are legal residents of the United States. All video submissions must be no longer than 120 seconds with a caption of no more than 3,000 words and must be done as a solo effort, not with family or friends.