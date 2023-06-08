You Could Earn $15,000 Eating Spicy Food — Here's How
It's nice work if you can get it, that is if you can stand the heat! Fast casual chain restaurant Schlotzsky's is recruiting one couple to try their spiciest dishes and dish about the experience on Instagram. It announced this spicy side hustle will pay $15,000 and a few of the hottest perks, according to spicy Schlotzsky's announcement.
William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer said, "Schlotzsky's recognized an opportunity to combine our passion for menu innovation with the growing popularity of side gigs to create a one-of-a-kind contest for our fans."
In addition to the $15,000 payment, Schlotzsky's announced that the winning couple will receive $500 in Schlotzsky's gift cards and fifteen $100 Schlotzsky's gift cards to share with others along with some promotional swag.
It asks that entrants are over 21 years old, active on Instagram, and live within a 25-mile radius of a Schlotzsky's restaurant. The winners will try Schlotzsky's entire lineup of spicy menu items during August and create Spice Profile Reports and other content about each item. If you are in a couple and have an insatiable love for spice, you can get all the details at Schlotzsky's website.
Less spicy side hustle options
Schlotzsky's may be one of the few restaurant franchises that tried its hand at a side hustle of its own. During National Pizza Month in October 2022, the franchise launched a Bare Naked Pizza OnlyFans page. Of course, Schlotzsky's didn't invent the food-related side hustle and the reality isn't always spicy.
More than half of Millenials and Generation Z Americans have a "side hustle" to help cover expenses, according to a survey by Lending Tree. Whether you need extra money to help cover the bills or want to exercise your passion for a good meal, there are a wide range of part-time jobs and side businesses involving food, from DoorDash to freelance food photographers. The Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts recommends a range of part-time business ideas for cooks, including running a food truck, starting a ghost kitchen, catering, teaching cooking classes, and creating a food blog or YouTube channel. Even the workers giving out free samples at Costco or at your favorite grocery store may be working their side job.