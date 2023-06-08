You Could Earn $15,000 Eating Spicy Food — Here's How

It's nice work if you can get it, that is if you can stand the heat! Fast casual chain restaurant Schlotzsky's is recruiting one couple to try their spiciest dishes and dish about the experience on Instagram. It announced this spicy side hustle will pay $15,000 and a few of the hottest perks, according to spicy Schlotzsky's announcement.

William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer said, "Schlotzsky's recognized an opportunity to combine our passion for menu innovation with the growing popularity of side gigs to create a one-of-a-kind contest for our fans."

In addition to the $15,000 payment, Schlotzsky's announced that the winning couple will receive $500 in Schlotzsky's gift cards and fifteen $100 Schlotzsky's gift cards to share with others along with some promotional swag.

It asks that entrants are over 21 years old, active on Instagram, and live within a 25-mile radius of a Schlotzsky's restaurant. The winners will try Schlotzsky's entire lineup of spicy menu items during August and create Spice Profile Reports and other content about each item. If you are in a couple and have an insatiable love for spice, you can get all the details at Schlotzsky's website.