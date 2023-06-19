What You Should Know Before Putting Plates In The Air Fryer

Browsing TikTok can provide hours upon hours of high-quality entertainment, as well as some very creative food hacks and cooking guides. While some users have found success courting rage clicks by creating disturbing concoctions, others on the app have brought some high-value life hacks to your kitchen, free of charge. Given the mixed variety of food-based content found on your algorithmically created front page, it can be difficult to pinpoint what information on the app is reliable, and what videos have been designed to prank the viewing public into setting off their smoke alarms.

One TikTok trend has seen users placing their dishes, plates and all, directly into their air fryers for the purpose of shaping, ease of access, or simply to remove plating as an additional step in the preparation process. While many of us have become accustomed to utilizing plates and bowls in other convenient cooking methods such as the microwave, there are many important health and safety factors to consider before placing your stone or glassware into your air fryer.