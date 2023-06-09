Nick DiGiovanni Brings New Meaning To 'Biggest Food Fail'

Young, smart, and extremely talented, MasterChef finalist and Harvard grad Nick DiGiovanni is on the move, set to publish his first cookbook, "Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook." An expert in the kitchen, he is remarkably direct and humble, as was apparent in a recent conversation with Tiffani Thiessen for Tasting Table's "Shared Tastes." The two traded notes on their culinary challenges and connected over a preference for savory dishes over sweet. They discussed the difficulties of multitasking and cooking for (and with) family, which prompted DiGiovanni to explain how cooking was one of his designated chores growing up with three younger brothers — until they realized he actually liked doing it and started sticking him with garbage duty.

And one thing Thiessen really wanted to know: what was DiGiovanni's biggest food fail? Anyone who cooks competitively naturally must face their share of downfalls. DiGiovanni was quick to answer but referred to the failure he went on to describe as his "most recent" one. While he's had many successes, he clearly knows how to flop gracefully as well.

It turns out, it was a truly epic fail. DiGiovanni's team was determined to cook up a giant dumpling in an attempt to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records, only (spoiler alert) they didn't.