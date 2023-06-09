Costco's Key Lime Pie Return Essentially Marks The Beginning Of Summer

Though the Costco bakery pumps out tasty treats all year round, some of the most popular Costco bakery items are seasonal desserts. The key lime pie in particular has Instagram blowing up with its return each year, with many users calling it the perfect summer pie.

As you might have guessed, this citrusy seasonal favorite is returning to Costco bakeries yet again, seemingly unchanged from years previous (whether that's for better or for worse is up to you to decide). Each key lime pie weighs about four pounds and sells for $15.99, though some locations may charge more. The cost per slice works out to about $1, which isn't too far off from a smaller Edwards key lime pie at Walmart.

In other words, if you really enjoy key lime pie, this could be a good purchase. However, as other customers have previously pointed out, there are a few things to keep in mind should you decide to buy a Costco bakery key lime pie.