Reddit Hilariously Called Out The Loudest Hell's Kitchen Contestants

Cooking competitions can be high-stress environments, so it makes sense for the contestants of "Hell's Kitchen" to become riled up from time to time. Fans of the show know this for a fact, which is why they took to Reddit to vote for the loudest "Hell's Kitchen" competitor the show has ever seen. The thread, which was posted on the r/hellskitchen subreddit, asked the community for a "tier list based on how loud they scream in confessionals." The comments section didn't disappoint, as hilarious answers began rolling in.

"Van wasn't exactly a church mouse," wrote one Reddit user. Heralding from Dallas, Texas, Van Hurd appeared on both Season Six and Season 17 of the show. Though he may be nominated for one of the show's loudest contestants by fans, he didn't win "Hell's Kitchen," finishing sixth and 10th respectively. Hurd eventually moved to Connecticut after his first appearance on the show.

Tennille Middleton was another name that fans threw out there: "Tennille did every single confessional as if she was typing it in all caps." Also appearing in the sixth season, Middleton almost won it all, finishing fourth place, but her personality on the show rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

Though votes came in for several other contestants, a clear winner quickly emerged in the form of Dana Cohen. "I wasn't sure if Dana was hammered in her confessions or had undiagnosed hearing loss," read one comment. Here's why fans think she may be the loudest contestant.