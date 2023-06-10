The Hack To Make Dressing Out Of An Almost Empty Hot Sauce Bottle

With food costs continuing to rise, many budget-conscious shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars at the grocery store and eliminate as much food waste as possible. One way people are doing this is by making their own dressings at home. If you have a reasonably well-stocked pantry with a few essentials, whipping up your own dressings and sauces can be a cheaper alternative to buying pre-packaged versions. And, as an added bonus, your homemade version is also usually tastier than anything you could buy. In fact, one clever TikTok user has even found a way to wring every last drop out of a bottle of hot sauce while also crafting a versatile dressing.

You can test out her hack at home when your own bottle of hot sauce starts to run low. In the video, the creator started with a nearly empty bottle of Tabasco hot sauce and instead of trying to get any remainder out of the bottle and into another container, she simply removed the dispenser at the top. Then, she treated the hot sauce bottle itself as the mixing vessel, pouring additional ingredients directly into the bottle (which is coincidentally kind of the perfect size for dressing). She added her own preferred combination of ingredients, including maple syrup, olive oil, and rice wine vinegar, although you could use virtually any ingredients you want that would benefit from a little burst of heat courtesy of the hot sauce.