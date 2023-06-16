Loaded Blondies Recipe

Who doesn't love a chocolate and candy-filled treat that looks like a brownie, tastes like a cookie, and can tame all of your sweets cravings in one fell swoop? This recipe for loaded blondies couldn't be easier to make, and it's the perfect crowd-pleasing option to bring to a potluck or to serve at a bake sale. Plus, it's a flexible recipe that gives you a chance to use up any "extras" you've got sitting around your kitchen.

"These blondies are the perfect 'clean out the pantry' recipe — use whichever mix-ins you have on hand," says recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality. While the recipe calls for M&Ms, toffee bits, chopped Oreos, and mini chocolate chips, there's no need to stick to these ingredients. "You can easily substitute chopped nuts, pretzel pieces, butterscotch chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, or raisins for any of the mix-ins," she says. So do a tour around your kitchen before you head to the store to see which leftover sweet or salty options you already have on hand. Every time you make a batch of loaded blondies, the add-ins may be slightly different, but the results are guaranteed to be the same — absolutely delicious.