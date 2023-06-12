Panera Debuts A Chef's Kiss Gouda And Ham Sandwich

Whether you're in need of its free Wi-Fi, veggie-topped sandwiches, or a comfy bowl of soup, Panera Bread's fast casual coziness can be an easy decision when the hunger hits. The chain prides itself in its chef-inspired menu options, packed with meals that tend to be much healthier than your average fast food joint. Such options include its Toasted Baguette sandwich melts, which Panera launched at the start of 2023. Three flavors graced the menu in January, including Pepperoni Mozzarella, Smoky Buffalo Chicken, and Green Goddess Caprese, all folded into the bakery's classic French baguettes. This new sandwich line quickly rose to fan-favorite status, and soon became one of Panera's top-sellers. Because they were such a big hit among fans, Panera has announced a fourth type of sandwich it will begin offering nationwide on June 22.

Each Toasted Baguette melt comes with a different type of cheese, providing lots of variety and flavor parings for sandwich lovers to enjoy. It only makes sense that the new addition will include smoked gouda cheese on what could be the next future star of Panera's toasty sub menu, layered between black forest ham, signature country mustard, and arugula. If this sounds way too tempting of an offer to wait around for, the good news is that members of the chain's loyalty program can dig into the Black Forest Ham and Gouda Melt even earlier.