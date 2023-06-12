Shake Shack's Fruity Lemonade Flavors Now Come With An Optional Caffeinated Twist

Is there anything more refreshing than a cup of sweet, ice-cold lemonade on a blazing hot summer day? We don't think so and neither does Shake Shack, which is offering up a selection of fruit-forward caffeinated lemonades that scream summertime. Strawberry lemonade, a summer classic, is made with house-made lemonade and real strawberries. Mango Passionade is made with real mango and passionfruit, mixed with the chain's house-made lemonade. And Shake Shack is getting really exotic with its new Dragonfruit Pomegranate Lemonade, made with real dragon fruit and pomegranate, and, of course, house-made lemonade.

On top of offering unique fruity flavors, each of the lemonades can be boosted with the addition of natural caffeine. The caffeine kick comes in the form of a Shake Shack-developed energy boost syrup concocted from Coffeeberry Energy, green coffee extract, ashwagandha, guarana, and ginseng. This caffeine contains zero artificial ingredients. Shack Shack is known for using fresh ingredients where possible and the summertime special lemonade appears to be no exception, with real fruit used for each flavor. The house-made lemonade contains real lemon juice and is sweetened with cane sugar.