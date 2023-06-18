Using Fancy Oil In Homemade Mayo Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

While concocting your own condiments might seem like a pretty high-level kitchen project, mayonnaise isn't actually that difficult to make as long as you have the right recipe. Basically, mayonnaise is an emulsification of two ingredients that don't really get along with each other. In this case, eggs and oil. That doesn't mean that there aren't mistakes to avoid. For one thing, don't over-beat your mayo. Once it gets too hot, or simply too over-processed, the emulsification that turned the egg yolks, oil, and acid into something smooth and spreadable can reverse itself, leaving you with a lumpy, liquidy mess. For another, if you dump the oil in too quickly the emulsification won't take place at all.

One of the worst mayo-making mistakes you can make, however, involves using the wrong kind of oil. Anything with a strong flavor, like sesame or extra-virgin olive oil, may tend to overpower the mayonnaise, while the latter, if unrefined, might even cause it to separate. Virgin coconut oil will result in coconutty-tasting mayo, which may work in a tropical-flavored chicken salad but might be a bit weird with tuna. Coconut oil-based mayo, too, will tend to harden up in the fridge. Oh, and this should go without saying, but you might want to sniff or taste the oil before mixing it into your mayo so you can be sure it hasn't gone rancid.