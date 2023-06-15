Bethenny Frankel's Egg Salad Certainly Isn't Traditional

Egg salad is a simple classic that can be elevated with unique seasonings and condiments. The most traditional egg salad recipe requires only hard-boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. However, the great news about egg salad is it can be customized to your tastes and preferences. If you like a hint of spice, feel free to add in some curry powder. This humble dish can be enjoyed straight from the container, as a sandwich, or spread on a cracker. While many people love a simple egg salad, many chefs update it with innovative twists to enhance its flavor.

Bethany Frankel's cooking tutorials are widely loved on the internet, and her egg salad recipe is no exception. Frankel, best known for Skinny Girl Cocktails and "Real Housewives of New York City," claims that her egg salad recipe is "the best egg salad you've ever had." A TikTok video in which she walks viewers through her recipe step-by-step amassed over 700,000 views. Frankel's recipe doesn't require fancy supplies and relies on pantry ingredients. The one unusual element is Everything but the Bagel seasoning.

Frankel separates the yolks from the whites and mixes just one egg yolk with mayo and mustard. She then seasons the whites with salt, pepper, garlic, red pepper, and the beloved bagel seasoning. Finally, she mixes the ingredients and slathers the egg salad on a scooped-out bagel.