Bethenny Frankel's Egg Salad Certainly Isn't Traditional
Egg salad is a simple classic that can be elevated with unique seasonings and condiments. The most traditional egg salad recipe requires only hard-boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. However, the great news about egg salad is it can be customized to your tastes and preferences. If you like a hint of spice, feel free to add in some curry powder. This humble dish can be enjoyed straight from the container, as a sandwich, or spread on a cracker. While many people love a simple egg salad, many chefs update it with innovative twists to enhance its flavor.
Bethany Frankel's cooking tutorials are widely loved on the internet, and her egg salad recipe is no exception. Frankel, best known for Skinny Girl Cocktails and "Real Housewives of New York City," claims that her egg salad recipe is "the best egg salad you've ever had." A TikTok video in which she walks viewers through her recipe step-by-step amassed over 700,000 views. Frankel's recipe doesn't require fancy supplies and relies on pantry ingredients. The one unusual element is Everything but the Bagel seasoning.
Frankel separates the yolks from the whites and mixes just one egg yolk with mayo and mustard. She then seasons the whites with salt, pepper, garlic, red pepper, and the beloved bagel seasoning. Finally, she mixes the ingredients and slathers the egg salad on a scooped-out bagel.
What do the fans say?
One of the most contentious parts of the recipe has nothing to do with the egg salad. Bethenny Frankel scoops the inside of her bagel out before toasting. That's a shocking move for bagel purists. Why does she do it? "My bagel, my choice," she says. Joking aside, she adds that she prefers the crunchy texture of a scooped bagel.
@bethennyfrankel
Several people commented that her salad was indeed delicious. One person writes, "Made this today and SO GOOD!!!!" Another person shares, "This is the best egg salad I have ever had. Absolutely a favorite..."
One notable change from a more traditional egg salad is that Frankel only uses one yolk (or "yellow part," as she calls it). Several people felt that removing the yolk was too much work; Others expressed it was a healthier way to enjoy egg salad. When one fan asked what happens to the yolks, Frankel replied, " They retire."