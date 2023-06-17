You Should Probably Throw Out That Old Container Of Canned Whipped Cream

It's frustratingly easy for containers of sauces, dressings, and toppings to vanish into the chilly void of the refrigerator, buried on shelves and behind newer groceries. How fortunate that foods stored in the fridge have a longer life compared to those stored at room temperature, so folks have a better chance to use them up before they go bad. But refrigerated food still doesn't last forever.

Canned whipped cream (or spray whipped cream) is especially easy to forget. There's often just a little bit leftover from a special dessert or recipe, plus that solid can gives no visual clues as to how the cream inside is holding up. The truth? It's probably time to let that whipped cream go.

Producers like Land O'Lakes recommend using spray whipped cream by the expiration date stamped on the can. However, consumers have found that spray whipped cream can be used for up to three weeks past the expiration date. Although you should proceed with caution. However, time flies when it comes to food storage, and it's likely that your canned whipped cream has been languishing in the refrigerator for weeks or even longer.