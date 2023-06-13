Taco Bell And Crocs Release The Sauciest And Comfiest Collab Of The Summer
Without a doubt, Taco Bell has some of the strangest fast food merch ever sold. The chain has had sauce packet-themed tracksuits, streetwear celebrating its 60th anniversary, and even a luggage collection.
Of course, Taco Bell has decided to take things up a notch yet again by partnering up with the infamous Crocs. According to a press release, the limited-edition Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow slides drop June 28 on the Crocs website, though priority access will be given to Taco Bell Fire tier members starting June 20. Each pair costs $60, whereas Crocs' other Mellow slides typically cost about $50.
That being said, considering how much more iconic and recognizable the Taco Bell slides are than the regular Mellow slides -– and obviously, we're going to pay more for a collaboration -– a $10 price increase isn't too bad. The slides have a different look than the standard Crocs clogs and feature a black-to-purple ombre, as well as the Taco Bell logo and the phrase "Live Mas" in white.
The Taco Bell x Crocs crossover continues – albeit fan-led
Because the Taco Bell x Crocs collaboration is limited-edition, we can assume only a limited number of the slides will be available for purchase. However, whether you get to the drop too late or miss it entirely, fear not. There are several other ways to rock some Taco Bell Crocs.
While you might be able to find some custom-made Taco Bell Crocs on the internet, you can also take a safer route and invest in a plain pair of Crocs (or Crocs knockoffs, we won't judge). Plenty of Etsy shops sell Taco Bell-themed charms for Crocs, including little sauce packets, mini Mountain Dew Baja Blast drinks, and even a tiny Taco Bell logo –- in the chain's retro and much-missed purple, pink, and yellow color scheme, of course.
And if Crocs aren't your thing, you can also check out the Taco Bell Taco Shop for other fun merch, be it a saucy pajama onesie, a bathing suit, or an ugly Christmas sweater. At the end of the day, Taco Bell just wants you to show your love for its food in whatever way suits you best.