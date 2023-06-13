Taco Bell And Crocs Release The Sauciest And Comfiest Collab Of The Summer

Without a doubt, Taco Bell has some of the strangest fast food merch ever sold. The chain has had sauce packet-themed tracksuits, streetwear celebrating its 60th anniversary, and even a luggage collection.

Of course, Taco Bell has decided to take things up a notch yet again by partnering up with the infamous Crocs. According to a press release, the limited-edition Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow slides drop June 28 on the Crocs website, though priority access will be given to Taco Bell Fire tier members starting June 20. Each pair costs $60, whereas Crocs' other Mellow slides typically cost about $50.

That being said, considering how much more iconic and recognizable the Taco Bell slides are than the regular Mellow slides -– and obviously, we're going to pay more for a collaboration -– a $10 price increase isn't too bad. The slides have a different look than the standard Crocs clogs and feature a black-to-purple ombre, as well as the Taco Bell logo and the phrase "Live Mas" in white.