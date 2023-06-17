Here's What Happened To The Massively Trendy Crumbs Cupcakes

Crumbs Bakeshop initially emerged on the scene in 2003, founded by Mia and Jason Bauer. The first store opened on New York City's Upper West Side specializing in handcrafted cupcakes with a variety of flavors. The bake shop rode a wave of popularity in the 2000s during which eating gourmet cupcakes suddenly became all the rage. One of the sparks that ignited this particular dessert trend was an episode of "Sex and the City" that shows Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw noshing on a cupcake from Magnolia Bakery in NYC's West Side.

Crumbs quickly expanded and launched stores nationwide amid its rapid rise to fame, but also faced increasing competition from rival cupcake companies, which numbered in the hundreds by 2011. It continued expanding exponentially as the cupcake market simultaneously became oversaturated, doubling from 35 stores in 2011 to 70 in 2013.

Due to this overreach, Crumbs locations soon began siphoning money, and it was forced to shutter some of its stores. Jason Bauer was relieved as CEO and president. Finally in the summer of 2014, a week after its suspension from Nasdaq, Crumbs announced it was closing for good. That's how the cupcake empire crumbled. However, that wasn't the end of the Crumbs Bakeshop story.