25 Best Cocktail Bars In The U.S.

For people who enjoy the art of drinking, there's no place like a cocktail bar. These establishments known for bartenders who mix craft drinks with precision are destinations for alcohol enthusiasts looking to learn the best way they know how — through taste. Whether it's a speakeasy replicating Prohibition classics or an upscale lounge with modern recipes, cocktail bars have serious charm.

The U.S. is full of cocktail bars that are more than worth the trip. Some are single-handedly responsible for reviving a city's bar culture or getting trends started. Other spots are serving amazing drinks that shouldn't be discounted for their novelty. So, we decided to give the drink enthusiasts a checklist of some of the best cocktail bars around the U.S. While this is far from a complete list of the best cocktail bars in the country, it's a great starting point for those who are passionate about drinking and travel combined.