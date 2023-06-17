Turns Out, You Can Make Cookies On The Stove
There's a pretty cool hack that makes it possible to make gooey cookies using a skillet. And despite what you're probably imagining, this is not one of those frisbee-size frying pan cookies baked in the oven and sliced up like a pie. These are regular-sized cookies cooked on the stovetop.
The technique couldn't be easier. Get a nonstick skillet and some cookie dough, either homemade or the store-bought stuff. Place a few balls of cookie dough into the cold skillet, and then cover the pan. Heat the cookies over low-ish heat until they're cooked through, flipping them once so both sides are browned. And just like that, with no oven or baking sheets, you can sink your teeth into crispy-on-the-outside and soft-in-the-middle cookies.
When this stovetop cookie hack appeared on TikTok a few years ago, viewers were intrigued by the ovenless approach. Many also noticed that they look a lot like another pan-cooked treat called Welsh cakes. While stovetop cookies have a similar look, flat and browned with speckles (from chocolate chips), Welsh cakes are more scone-like and made with dried fruit.
Tips for turning out the best stovetop cookies
Ready to ditch the oven and try some pan-fried cookies? Use a nonstick skillet or nonstick spray in a regular pan. While many recipes call for preheating a pan on the stove, for this one, it's important to start with a cold pan because adding cookie dough to a hot pan will melt the fats too quickly, making the cookies spread thin. Using chilled dough also helps the cookies keep their shape.
Flatten the cookie dough balls slightly so they cook all the way through. Because the cookies are cooked over low heat (to prevent burning), covering the pan with a lid or foil will trap heat, allowing them to cook through completely in about 15 minutes. Finally, flipping halfway through the cooking time is optional. Doing so will brown and crisp the cookie on both sides, but if you skip the flip, your cookies will have traditional-looking domed tops.
For cookie lovers whose ovens are broken, who only own a hot plate, or who don't want to deal with all that heat, cookies on the stovetop are a sweet and easy alternative.