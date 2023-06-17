Turns Out, You Can Make Cookies On The Stove

There's a pretty cool hack that makes it possible to make gooey cookies using a skillet. And despite what you're probably imagining, this is not one of those frisbee-size frying pan cookies baked in the oven and sliced up like a pie. These are regular-sized cookies cooked on the stovetop.

The technique couldn't be easier. Get a nonstick skillet and some cookie dough, either homemade or the store-bought stuff. Place a few balls of cookie dough into the cold skillet, and then cover the pan. Heat the cookies over low-ish heat until they're cooked through, flipping them once so both sides are browned. And just like that, with no oven or baking sheets, you can sink your teeth into crispy-on-the-outside and soft-in-the-middle cookies.

When this stovetop cookie hack appeared on TikTok a few years ago, viewers were intrigued by the ovenless approach. Many also noticed that they look a lot like another pan-cooked treat called Welsh cakes. While stovetop cookies have a similar look, flat and browned with speckles (from chocolate chips), Welsh cakes are more scone-like and made with dried fruit.