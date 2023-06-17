Canned Chipotle Peppers Are The Next Level Addition For Mashed Potatoes

Plain old mashed potatoes are delicious and all, but have you ever craved a little more flavor from the classic side dish? For those looking to take their potatoes' flavor up a notch, there's a simple twist that can add a dose of spicy, smokey flavor. Canned chipotle peppers are the powerful secret ingredient here, and they're available at most grocery stores in the canned vegetable aisle.

A TikTok offers one idea for how to incorporate canned chipotle peppers into your smashed spuds. The chef starts by smoking the canned chipotle peppers on the grill. Meanwhile, he prepares the mashed potatoes as usual. When the chipotles are ready, they can be diced, mixed with milk, and stirred into the mashed potatoes on the stovetop. You could also mix in cheese for added flavor if you liked. This is all straightforward enough, but the recipe can be even easier than it sounds.

The TikTok recipe uses Grown in Idaho's Frozen Mashed Potatoes — which save time on peeling, cooking, and mashing — but the chipotle twist can be added to homemade, instant, or pre-made mashed potatoes alike. Also, the smoking step can likely be skipped, as all canned chipotle peppers are already cooked and have that flavor already in them. In fact, chipotles are actually just jalapeño peppers that have been smoked, aged, and dried.