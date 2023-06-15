Just Because You Can Cook Steak In The Sink, It Doesn't Mean You Should

We love TikTok food hacks that are easy to follow and yield impressive results, but sometimes, creators take things a little too far. One TikTok hack that got us particularly concerned is the viral sink method for cooking proteins. Creators take a cut of protein and place them in the sink to let hot water run over it. The meat is then repeatedly flipped to allow the hot water to "cook" it evenly. It's like they put a weird twist on sous vide, a vacuum cooking method that involves cooking food in a vacuum-sealed bag by immersing it in water at a precise temperature for a certain amount of time. The TikTok trend is more like sus vide.

Now, we've seen people do some weird things in kitchen sinks like using them as a vessel to make pasta and to season chicken, but something about attempting to cook meat by running hot water over it and then eating it like it isn't raw on the inside makes our stomach churn. There are plenty of netizens who share the sentiment. "Someone find and arrest this man, this is an absolute violation!!!" one Redditor commented on a post discussing one TikToker's video of himself eating sink steak. "Spreading sickness and diseases faster than covid," a TikToker commented on a video of another creator who gave sink steak a go.