Just Because You Can Cook Steak In The Sink, It Doesn't Mean You Should
We love TikTok food hacks that are easy to follow and yield impressive results, but sometimes, creators take things a little too far. One TikTok hack that got us particularly concerned is the viral sink method for cooking proteins. Creators take a cut of protein and place them in the sink to let hot water run over it. The meat is then repeatedly flipped to allow the hot water to "cook" it evenly. It's like they put a weird twist on sous vide, a vacuum cooking method that involves cooking food in a vacuum-sealed bag by immersing it in water at a precise temperature for a certain amount of time. The TikTok trend is more like sus vide.
Now, we've seen people do some weird things in kitchen sinks like using them as a vessel to make pasta and to season chicken, but something about attempting to cook meat by running hot water over it and then eating it like it isn't raw on the inside makes our stomach churn. There are plenty of netizens who share the sentiment. "Someone find and arrest this man, this is an absolute violation!!!" one Redditor commented on a post discussing one TikToker's video of himself eating sink steak. "Spreading sickness and diseases faster than covid," a TikToker commented on a video of another creator who gave sink steak a go.
It's neither safe nor economic
One thing that these sink steak videos have in common is that the meats look cooked from the outside, but they are actually raw on the inside. The problem with eating raw meats is that they might be contaminated with pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, Clostridium, and Campylobacter, per Healthline. Symptoms of ingesting contaminated meats may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, and fever.
Besides, the kitchen sink is a breeding ground for bacteria introduced by all the things we wash there like produce, meat, and even our dirty hands. "There's more fecal bacteria there than a toilet after you flush it," Professor Charles Gerba, aka Dr. Germ, told The West Australian. Not only is the sink cooking trend unhygienic, but it also leads to water wastage. There are better ways to make blue steak i.e. extra rare if raw steak is your thing. You can simply sear it on a pan for a few seconds on both sides.