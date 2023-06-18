Buc-Ee's Is The Ultimate Destination For Your Dirty Soda Needs

Dirty soda continues to capture the nation, thanks to social media users and celebrities embracing the trend. America's gas stations and a number of food brands have noticed — and Texas foodie haven and gas station destination Buc-ee's has now joined in on the fun with a number of online personalities promoting the mixture at the store. Dirty soda is made by adding other ingredients to soda, like dairy products, syrups, teas, fruit purees, and more. The concept has captivated the imaginations of people, as sugary carbonated beverages generally face a decline in popularity nationwide, according to CNN. Anyone who has ever mixed their soft drinks at a soda fountain together gets the idea.

It makes sense that Buc-ee's would become a hotspot for the dirty soda trend, considering the mega gas station features soda fountains with multiple product brands, like Pepsi and Coke, as well as its own popular brand of soda. Buc-ee's own flavors include pineapple creme, orange dreamsicle, peach, cherry lime, root beer, and more. You can even get creative by adding flavor shots such as vanilla or lemon. It is much more than your typical convenience store.