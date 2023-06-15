McDonald's Pies Truly Look So Much Better In Asia

International Mcdonald's are a bit of a mystery to U.S. customers. Fans often wonder what McDonald's is like in other countries, and while there are several differences in menu choices depending on the country, dessert items are extra unique. McDonald's has been selling its pies for over 50 years and has over 40 different types of pies worldwide. Americans may be eyeing international pies with envy, especially the pies in Asia. The TikTok video from @slavinjoshua breaks down some of the Asian McDonald's pies and shows that the pies are indeed better.

In the video, Josh tries five different pies from Hong Kong and Thailand locations, including pineapple, corn, and blueberry custard pie. However, the real stars of the show are the pie offerings in Japan. McDonald's in Japan has both savory and sweet pies, including seasonal offerings like the Sakuramochi pie, which was released in honor of cherry blossom season. This year's seasonal pie was Strawberry Daifuku, which is filled with red bean paste, strawberry, and mochi rice. It has a light pink hue on the crust as a nod to the Sakura blooms. Unlike America, where savory pies are nowhere to be found, the limited-time bacon potato pie was also sold at Japanese McDonald's.