McDonald's Pies Truly Look So Much Better In Asia
International Mcdonald's are a bit of a mystery to U.S. customers. Fans often wonder what McDonald's is like in other countries, and while there are several differences in menu choices depending on the country, dessert items are extra unique. McDonald's has been selling its pies for over 50 years and has over 40 different types of pies worldwide. Americans may be eyeing international pies with envy, especially the pies in Asia. The TikTok video from @slavinjoshua breaks down some of the Asian McDonald's pies and shows that the pies are indeed better.
In the video, Josh tries five different pies from Hong Kong and Thailand locations, including pineapple, corn, and blueberry custard pie. However, the real stars of the show are the pie offerings in Japan. McDonald's in Japan has both savory and sweet pies, including seasonal offerings like the Sakuramochi pie, which was released in honor of cherry blossom season. This year's seasonal pie was Strawberry Daifuku, which is filled with red bean paste, strawberry, and mochi rice. It has a light pink hue on the crust as a nod to the Sakura blooms. Unlike America, where savory pies are nowhere to be found, the limited-time bacon potato pie was also sold at Japanese McDonald's.
What makes the pies so delicious?
Aside from the unique fillings and flavors, all the pies in Asia are deep fried, as opposed to the U.S., where the pies are baked. McDonald's used to fry its American apple pies, but made the switch to baked in 1992, to appeal to a more health-conscious audience. While the TikTok video focuses on the seasonal pies in Japan, each Asian country has its own unique pies that customers love. Some of the pie flavors you can't get in the U.S. include coconut pie in Singapore and beef stew pie in Japan.
International McDonald's really focuses on the local culture and cuisines as inspiration for the menu items. Taro, which is a starchy vegetable, similar to a sweet potato, is popular in Hawaii and makes an appearance in the pies in Hawaii. Thailand's corn pie was such a hit with its audience, that it was even released in South Korea and Malaysia. Unfortunately, U.S. McDonald's doesn't have plans to bring the international flavors stateside, though there have been seasonal pies that make brief appearances. McDonald's holiday pie, filled with vanilla custard and topped with sprinkles, has been known to appear around November and December for a limited time.