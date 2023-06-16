The Seasonal Aldi Seafood Find That Doubles As A Killer Storage Dish

You can find a lot of neat things at Aldi, and not just in that aisle of miscellaneous items. Some items can serve dual purposes, like those little Belgian chocolate desserts that come in cute glass cups that you can keep as shot glasses. Likewise, you may find more bang for your buck if you purchase the chain's Specially Selected Shrimp & Scallops with Champagne Sauce.

Priced at $6.99, the product comes with two servings, served in two terracotta pots. Terracotta is a type of clay that not only gives the meal a greater presentation, but you can also reuse them after finishing the combo of shrimp and scallops. As for the meal itself, Aldi reviewers and YouTubers Fein Dining gave the meal a glowing review, praising the taste but criticizing the small portion sizes. Meanwhile, Aldie Reviewer favorably compared the meal to Aldi's past offering of crème brûlée.

While both reviewers noted the price point is slightly expensive compared to its serving size, the reusable nature of the ceramic pots is an obvious draw for many. In fact, customers have already brainstormed how to reuse the dishes.