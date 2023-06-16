The Seasonal Aldi Seafood Find That Doubles As A Killer Storage Dish
You can find a lot of neat things at Aldi, and not just in that aisle of miscellaneous items. Some items can serve dual purposes, like those little Belgian chocolate desserts that come in cute glass cups that you can keep as shot glasses. Likewise, you may find more bang for your buck if you purchase the chain's Specially Selected Shrimp & Scallops with Champagne Sauce.
Priced at $6.99, the product comes with two servings, served in two terracotta pots. Terracotta is a type of clay that not only gives the meal a greater presentation, but you can also reuse them after finishing the combo of shrimp and scallops. As for the meal itself, Aldi reviewers and YouTubers Fein Dining gave the meal a glowing review, praising the taste but criticizing the small portion sizes. Meanwhile, Aldie Reviewer favorably compared the meal to Aldi's past offering of crème brûlée.
While both reviewers noted the price point is slightly expensive compared to its serving size, the reusable nature of the ceramic pots is an obvious draw for many. In fact, customers have already brainstormed how to reuse the dishes.
The pots can be used for edible and inedible items
Based on the recommendation of Aldi Reviewer, one commenter revealed they collected 20 pots by buying the meal, stashed in their mom's freezer. They wrote,"I have to go out of my way to get more." While that may seem excessive, some Facebook users in Aldi Aisle of Shame community shared their plans for how to reuse the terracotta pots.
Options ranged from a dish to serve dips or salsa to a small bowl for dog or cat food. Others recommended using the dishes to make small pies, custards, and cakes. Of course, you don't have to keep the bowls in the kitchen. As one user recommended, they could also be used in the garden as flower pots as well. One user wrote, "I used them for plant saucers."
Meanwhile, you might not want to heed the advice of one Facebook user who recommended using them for ice cream. Terracotta is typically fragile and can be easy to chip or break. Likewise, it doesn't hold up well in cold temperatures as the cold can cause it to form cracks. As such, you probably don't want to replace your traditional kitchenware with these, but they do make for an added bonus after you finish your meal.