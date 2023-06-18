The Daily Harvest Copycat You Can Pick Up At Costco
From Kirkland vodka to salon-approved shampoo, Costco has a slew of product dupes that rival the brand names. If you're a fan of Daily Harvest — a food subscription service that delivers ready-to-make meals to your door — you'll be thrilled to know Costcos across Southern California and Hawaii have a dupe of Daily Harvest smoothies.
The delivery service offers over 25 different smoothie combinations ranging from avocado and greens to chai and coconut. The only problem is that you need a paid subscription to the service to enjoy a Daily Harvest smoothie. But to no Costco fan's surprise, the wholesale retailer has ready-to-blend smoothie cups that offer the same convenience as Daily Harvest.
Although it's not a Kirkland brand, LiveMore Organics says its smoothie cups are farm-to-kitchen delicacies that use only organic ingredients. The packs available at Southern California and Hawaii Costcos come with four smoothie cups — one powered by mango, another fueled by pineapple. Simply add milk or water to the cup, blend, and there you have it, a no-hassle smoothie on the go.
LiveMore smoothie cups not available at a Costco near you? The frozen fruit cups are also available at select CVS, Sprouts, and Smart & Final locations.
Criticism over LiveMore's frozen fruit cups
Although these on-the-go smoothie cups are convenient, especially when you're picking up groceries from Costco and have any additional ingredients you may want to include at your fingertips (in bulk of course), some people are concerned that the smoothie blend cups are wasteful.
In a TikTok review of LiveMore's smoothie blend cups, one social media user picked up a four-pack at Costco and gave it a seven out of ten rating, but the comments on the post were perplexed as to why anyone would spend on a pre-made cup of fruit when they could just simply buy and freeze fruit at a cheaper price point. One person commented, "It's frozen fruit you can buy cheaper than Walmart," while another added, "why do so many people feel the need to buy pre-packaged everything at 3X the cost of diy?"
On the other hand, for someone who doesn't have time to sort out various fruits for a smoothie, this option eliminates any unnecessary time lost and there's always an option to spruce the cups by adding honey, peanut butter, cinnamon, or any other healthy ingredient that inspires you.
At the very least, these smoothie blend cups can you give you inspiration for your next fruit smoothie.