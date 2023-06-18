The Daily Harvest Copycat You Can Pick Up At Costco

From Kirkland vodka to salon-approved shampoo, Costco has a slew of product dupes that rival the brand names. If you're a fan of Daily Harvest — a food subscription service that delivers ready-to-make meals to your door — you'll be thrilled to know Costcos across Southern California and Hawaii have a dupe of Daily Harvest smoothies.

The delivery service offers over 25 different smoothie combinations ranging from avocado and greens to chai and coconut. The only problem is that you need a paid subscription to the service to enjoy a Daily Harvest smoothie. But to no Costco fan's surprise, the wholesale retailer has ready-to-blend smoothie cups that offer the same convenience as Daily Harvest.

Although it's not a Kirkland brand, LiveMore Organics says its smoothie cups are farm-to-kitchen delicacies that use only organic ingredients. The packs available at Southern California and Hawaii Costcos come with four smoothie cups — one powered by mango, another fueled by pineapple. Simply add milk or water to the cup, blend, and there you have it, a no-hassle smoothie on the go.

LiveMore smoothie cups not available at a Costco near you? The frozen fruit cups are also available at select CVS, Sprouts, and Smart & Final locations.