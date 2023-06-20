The Secret To A Good Tarte Tatin According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

When Andrew Zimmern says vigilance, he means it. He tells those who are making a tarte Tatin "not [to leave] the pan until it goes in the oven." He describes it as a process similar to making scrambled eggs: "You don't start to make scrambled eggs and then run into the garage to get something." There are so many components to making the tarte Tatin that walking away will be catastrophic to the end result.

Additionally, Zimmern knows that perfecting the final flip at the end can be difficult — "Inverting it and smoothing it requires some skill and practice." That being said, once again, he suggests that people keep watching others do it, and in particular, watch the video he provides with his recipe, demonstrating how to flip it correctly. "I do believe with the video, anyone can do it the first time." Much like David Rose in "Schitt's Creek" when it was time to fold in the cheese for an enchilada, sometimes you need a visual demonstration, not just a description.

While this can all seem intimidating, Zimmern wants everyone to feel confident; just remember patience. "Standing there for that hour while it's doing everything before that is very, very important."