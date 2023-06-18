What It Is Like To Eat At The First Shake Shack And How That Has Changed

It was a time of firsts in the fine-casual dining arena. In the summer of 2004, New Yorkers ventured out of the concrete jungle and into the shade of Shake Shack's first-ever burger joint in search of more than just mindless fast food. Conceptualized as the anti-McDonald's by founder Danny Meyer, the restaurant championed a conscious approach to roadside classics. The response was overwhelming. Hungry crowds waited in long lines just to get a taste.

Before its memorable ivy-clad kiosk, the global franchise was nothing more than a hot dog cart. And even though this New York staple was serving up Windy City-style dogs to support an art installation titled, "I [heart] Taxi," something bigger was brewing. A simple mission to breathe life into Madison Square Park turned into a burger crusade that shattered fast food norms. With a dedication to wholesome ingredients and eco-friendly practices, the original Shack rocked the world of fast food by proving that burgers and fries could do more than just satisfy your cravings — they could be a catalyst for meaningful food.

In the ever-evolving landscape of food culture, Shake Shack still reigns top dog. What was it like to be at Madison Square Park when it all began? Amid the changes, the hype, and the ethos deeply ingrained in the chain's DNA, we delve into what it felt like to savor the first bites at Shake Shack and witness the evolution of that initial New York City location.