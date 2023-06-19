Bulgarian Toast Adds An Unexpected Twist To Open-Faced Egg Sandwiches

Bulgarian food — or Bulgarian culture at all, for that matter — may not be too well known in the U.S. where persons of Bulgarian ancestry may make up less than .03% of the population. Perhaps the first and only thing that comes to mind when many of us think of this Eastern European country is WWE superstar Rusev (or Miro, as he's now known in AEW). Well, now you will have something else to think of whenever Bulgaria is mentioned and it's something you're likely to think of often and fondly: the open-faced breakfast sandwich known as "prinzesi."

One Instagrammer who goes by the handle themodernnonna shared a recipe for this simple dish a few years back and by now it has garnered over 43,000 likes. While preparing prinzesi undoubtedly takes longer than the 60-second video shows, the recipe couldn't be much simpler: Beat a few eggs with feta cheese crumbles as well as another shredded cheese of your choice, then spread this mixture atop a few slices of buttered bread. Bake it for 10 minutes, then snap your teeth into this tasty, toasty sandwich, a breakfast suitable for Rusev day or any day.