What Really Happened To McDonald's McFeast Burger?

If you've never heard of the McFeast and are wondering if you blinked and missed some super-duper extra-limited release (five minutes only!), relax; this isn't something that's been featured on the Mickey D's menu in the good old U.S.A. Instead it comes from a Land Down Under (you know, the one where "where women glow and men plunder" — if not, you're welcome for this throwback '80s earworm from Men at Work). This Australian entree is somewhat like the Big Mac, only instead of having the two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun (there, now the Big Mac song can replace that earlier song stuck in your head), it has but a single patty, a tomato slice but no onions, and the special sauce is actually a blend of three: ketchup, mustard, and McChicken sauce.

When McDonald's Australia dropped the McFeast from its menu in 2021, people were pretty upset about it. It seems, though, that this item has long had a habit of appearing and disappearing. It was around in the '80s and also the '90s — until suddenly it wasn't. It then returned in a slightly revamped version in 2009, only to vanish again and reappear once more in 2011 for another limited-time appearance. As of May 2023, though, the McFeast is back, although again, its time is limited. Even in the Antipodes, Mickey D's seems fond of playing McRib-type games.