The Futuristic McDonald's In Sydney Airport Has Food Flying Down Walls

The futuristic McDonald's restaurant located at the Sydney International Airport is definitely an interesting and fresh break from the standard locations you will see around the world. But, because of its unique locale, it is unlikely that the same design would be repeated for other prospective establishments. However, in Fort Worth, Texas, there lies a McD's that is testing a new process that could be the future of drive-thru as we know it.

This particular restaurant caters specifically to the on-the-go customer and has a traditional drive-thru lane as well as a specialized "Order Ahead Lane," as per Today. This lane allows customers to pre-order through the McDonald's app. A locator lets the establishment know when you're getting closer so that your meal can be ready just in time for pick up, which is through a handy conveyor belt from the take-out window. But that's not where the innovation ends. The inside of the location is not filled with tables, counters, or chairs; instead, there are ordering kiosks and pick-up windows where customers can easily grab their food to go. It's also completely automated, which means that there is no room for human error and you won't be seeing free smiles on their particular menu as there are no human employees taking the orders.

If this experimental form of fast food takeout works well, who's to say what other inventions will pop up to change how you get your next quick meal?