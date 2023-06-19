Vegan Deviled Eggs Look More Delicious Than You'd Think

It seems like plant-based foods are having their moment and are here to stay. Years ago, vegans may have been relegated to only eating salad, but now, there are endless recipes for translating almost any animal product into a vegan-friendly option. There are even vegan-friendly deviled eggs that may make your non-vegan friends do a double take. These deviled egg variations are made with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.

For those who aren't big fans of eggs or who are vegan, Yukon Gold potatoes make a great deviled egg dupe. @Healthygirlkitchen on TikTok showed viewers how to use the potato skins and the flesh to make vegan deviled eggs with vegan mayo, mustard, vinegar, and turmeric for color. When the mixture is placed back into the potato skins, it looks almost identical to a deviled egg, especially with paprika and dill added as a garnish. Vegans and non-vegans alike were quick to comment on the "deviled eggs," with several people lauding the hack as amazing. Others called the hack a glorified potato salad since it uses many of the same ingredients.