The Most Overrated Chain Restaurants In The US, According To The Mashed Staff

It seems like new chain restaurants are popping up everywhere, and it's pretty obvious why customers embrace these restaurants with every new location's opening. Chain restaurants offer consumers convenience and consistency — or at least that's the overall goal. It's through these efforts, that some chains have carved out loyal followings and grown to become international franchises. That said, the product doesn't always warrant the acclaim.

For every fast food or casual dining fan who praises a chain restaurant's service or must-try menu item, you'll find another person who says, "No thanks ... Pass ... Overhyped." Maybe the burgers are nothing special or the milkshakes are as thin as water. Whatever the case, some chains, despite the fanfare, aren't all that great. At one point or another, just about everyone has tried a chain restaurant after hearing about how fantastic it was and left thinking, "What's the big deal?"

The Mashed writers are sounding off and these are the chain restaurants that we think are overrated ... no matter how good you tell us the secret menu is.