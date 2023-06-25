The Popular Baking Tool That Easily Shreds Chicken (And It's Not A Stand Mixer)

One of those oft-repeated pieces of kitchen wisdom that is not one-size-fits-all is that the easiest way to shred chicken is with a stand mixer. (Cooked chicken, that is. For raw chicken, you'd need a food processor, and then this technically wouldn't be shredding but grinding.) While using a stand mixer may be convenient for some, not everyone has the counter space or money for a mixer, especially to shred some chicken for a taco filling or casserole.

What you can do instead is to shred your chicken with a simple kitchen hand tool that can be purchased for under $5 — a whisk. According to this TikTok video, you can shred chicken with a whisk, but it may require a bit of brute effort.

Instead, you'll need to start with warm chicken (it's softer and easier to shred than the cold kind) and, as the TikTok creator advises, "beat the s*** out of it" by using the whisk as a sort of hammer. As they demonstrate their whisk-beating technique, the chicken seems to fall apart pretty easily. We do have one caveat regarding whisk-shredded chicken: The tool that is used in the TikTok video does appear to be a fairly sturdy one, so if you have a lighter whisk, there's a chance that it may not be up to the task of shredding your chunky chicken.