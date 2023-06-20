Recent Survey Shows The Nostalgic Demand For Adult-Centered Fruit Cups

"Adulting," although a word that many may find annoying, is still a concept we're all familiar with: a kind of half-grudging acceptance of adult responsibilities, swirled with a soupcon of imposter syndrome and topped with a generous dollop of longing for simpler times and younger days. While you might think that this rather complex blend would be difficult for marketing purposes, such is apparently not the case. As per a recent survey commissioned by Del Monte, childhood nostalgia is one of the factors that drives consumer snacking preferences.

While that may be true, adult concerns also come into play, so people do want their snack choices to be nutritious. Not all products seemingly geared at the "kidult" market are all that healthy – McDonald's adult Happy Meal was pretty much just a Happy Meal, only bigger. Others, like low-carb, protein-rich Magic Spoon cereal, have obviously been designed with grown-up dietary concerns in mind. One type of snack that most adults seem to agree on, however, is on the healthier side: fruit and fruit cups are something that appeals to two-thirds of those surveyed. This, perhaps, must be taken with a grain or two of pectin, though, considering who commissioned the survey.