Why You Should Be Using The Römertopf Method To Cook Chicken

Since humans first consumed chicken and decided that it was one of the tastiest birds around, it has been boiled, poached, fried, and roasted in hundreds of ways. Even though there are so many recipes to turn the clucker into dinner, deliciously juicy and well-cooked chicken can be pretty evasive sometimes. For visualization's sake, let's call it a bad chicken day, and on days like that, it seems like no amount of marinade, spices, or stuffing can rescue the bird.

Apparently, there's a way to put an end to bad chicken days. At least that's what the denizens of the internet say. The Römertopf clay pot could be the poultry gods' answer to your prayers of chicken woes. "The roast chicken in there is the best I've ever made," one Redditor attested. "This thing has been my favorite cooking thing since I started cooking using mum's when I was a kid. You can use it for stews, roasting meat/veggies, pasta bakes, anything you can think of that goes in the oven really," another netizen shared. Often passed down from one generation to another, clay pots are soaked in water for about 15-20 minutes before roasting chicken. When heated, all the water absorbed in the pot creates a steamy bath for the chicken to cook evenly, and the result is juicy, tender meat every single time. Its terra cotta walls are porous, so the water can easily evaporate.