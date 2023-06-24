Watching How Fortune Cookies Are Made Is Like ASMR For Your Eyes

Whether you believe in the sage advice found in the crispy folds of a fortune cookie, or you'd rather just gobble it down and laugh about its message, you can't deny they're a fun way to end a meal. The post-dinner staple has been served at Chinese-American restaurants since World War II, and over the years many have claimed to have invented them. But despite their murky origins, those who enjoy fortune cookies have likely had one question come to mind at least once — how are they made?

To insert the small fortune strips inside these uniquely-shaped cookies, bakers take full advantage of the role sugar plays in the molding process. After baking the batter, the paper slip can be placed as the cookie's warm dough is folded around it until that signature butterfly shape is achieved. The sugar eventually hardens into a golden, crunchy morsel with the fortune sealed inside.

In 1974, a machine was invented that could automate the cookie-folding process, which helped facilitate mass production. Many companies still fold them by hand, but these machines have largely taken over. This allows factories like New York's Wonton Food, the largest manufacturer of fortune cookies in the States, to pump out a whopping 4.5 million cookies each day. Seeing these machines in action is almost as satisfying to watch as it is when you crack open a particularly good fortune.