The Tuna Red Flags You'll Never Un-See, According To Chef Morimoto - Exclusive

Whether sesame-seared tuna, tuna poke, or Tekka Maki rolls are on your mind, know this: fresh tuna can go from the foodstuff of the deities to fit for ants in seconds. It's a defense mechanism that the saltwater fish is born with, which, if not handled correctly, may ruin your dinner plans, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto warned us in a recent exclusive interview. "When they're hooked, they burn, like meat, because of their own temperature, from the inside out," he explained. It's a phenomenon called "yake" in Japanese, or "burnt flesh syndrome," and if the meat isn't treated by the fishermen properly, it leads to the rapid degradation of the fish's muscles and sub-par, metallic flavors.

Tuna that have succumbed to this will likely be brown or "darker blood-colored," Chef Morimoto told us. That's a huge red flag that the celebrity chef said we should watch out for, even when working with frozen tuna. That's because fishermen, Morimoto explained, must "put [tuna] in ice water immediately" to lower their temperature. You can tell if the fish was "left out a long time," per Morimoto, if — upon defrosting — the fish starts "changing color" from red to darker colors.

Oh, and also? "Beware of smell," Morimoto told us. Fresh tuna shouldn't smell like rotten fish. If you spot either of those two red flags, perhaps it's best to swap out your Tekka Maki plans for something less fishy. If not, it's tuna roll time!