The Sparkle Of Michelin Stars Muddles The Eyes Of The Bear Chefs

Contains spoilers for "The Bear," Season 2, Episodes 1, 2, and 4.

Michelin stars, while often considered to be an indicator of the ne plus ultra of fine dining, are nevertheless controversial in certain circles. Some chefs feel that Michelin ratings are unfairly biased, while others feel they put too much pressure on chefs. In the latter camp is where we find Carmy Berzatto, proprietor of the fictional fine dining establishment known as The Bear. While Carmy does seem to want to turn his new upscale eatery into a destination restaurant, "The Bear" Season 2 finds him seemingly ambivalent about the idea of shooting for the (Michelin) stars.

Sous chef Sydney Adamu, on the other hand, most definitely does have stars in her eyes. When she and Carmy discuss the subject, she seems to feel that the chef actually has some ownership of any Michelin stars awarded but Carmy disagrees, nor does he seem too interested in the prestige such a star would bring his establishment. He and Syd discuss the issue again at another point and this time around, his sous chef seems to have more than one star on her mind. While a single one, she agrees, might be a "personal victory," she wouldn't just stop there but would keep striving for a "three-star call" like the one Carmy got at the restaurant where he worked before returning home to take over his late brother's Italian beef business.