The Bear Would Be Considered A Unicorn In The Real-Life Restaurant Industry

As he adds up the numbers on the cardboard box, Carmy claims they already have equipment that works, which is a bonus, but the other employees look dubious about that. They note they'll need money for a deep clean, insulation, and drywall, as well as about $5,000 to $10,000 for a new fryer and $10,000 to $20,000 for a new oven.

Carmy estimates windows, demolition, and brick will set them back $50,000, while Neil notes they'll also need about $10,000 for permits, inspections, and licenses, and about $5,000 for air conditioning and HVAC. Granted, these numbers might seem a bit short. Sydney catches on, asking, "Just out of morbid curiosity, how accurate do we think these numbers are?" She replies with a sarcastic-laden "Fantastic" when Carmy says he thinks he's "pretty much right on a couple of them."

However, in the real world, the costs for opening a restaurant add up to quite more than $95,000. Most times it takes more than a cardboard box and a Sharpie to make a budget. Sage estimates that it costs about $425,000 to both own and open a restaurant. Costs include restaurant equipment, legal fees, furniture, remodeling, and, oh yeah, having to pay your employees — a fact Tina points out to Carmy during the team's budget discussion. If you were leasing the building, you could save some money on opening costs, with it costing about $275,000. It all makes $95,000 sound like a pretty sweet deal.