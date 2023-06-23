Andrew Zimmern Tells Us Exactly What's Under The Silos Baking Competition Judging Table - Exclusive

Magnolia Network has listened to its viewers and brought the world what they asked for, more "Silos Baking Competition." This time, though, instead of one-off specials, the show is back with a full season featuring 25 home bakers vying for a prize of $100,000 and a spot on the Silos Baking Co. menu.

While the competition is bigger and better than ever, some things remain the same, with Chef Andrew Zimmern returning as a guest judge in several episodes of the season. We catch up with Andrew Zimmern in an exclusive interview to ask him about returning for the new season. Zimmern has a love for the show and did not hesitate to come back, stating, "It's a lot of fun, and they asked me."

One of the things that set "Silos Baking Competition" apart from other shows is that the judges and host are not pulling out devastating tricks from behind the table. "[That] is a cute idea, but I don't think it's fair to the people who are cooking," says Zimmern. But it begs the question, if the judges aren't hiding challenges, then what are they hiding under the judging table? Zimmern has a cheeky answer for that: "I can tell you that underneath that desk that I sit at are 14 cups of coffee, 36 bottles of water, several hot dogs and half-eaten sandwiches, and a lot of Kleenex."