The Buffalo Wild Wings Takeout Bill Backlash, Explained

In the summer of 2022, complaints surfaced from Buffalo Wild Wings customers regarding a mysterious service fee tacked onto takeout orders. In this day and age, it can be hard enough to keep up with inflation, let alone surprise before-tipping charges. So, when Buffalo Wild Wings introduced a flat fee of $0.99, customers took to social media to vent their frustrations. However, one user on Reddit noted that it seemed to only be at corporate stores, but according to Insider, most of the chain's locations are now corporate-owned.

Online outrage was quickly channeled into legal action, with a class action complaint filed in Maryland. This isn't part of the recent boneless wings versus nuggets lawsuit, either. The official July 2022 complaint claimed the takeout fee constituted a deceptive business practice on the part of Buffalo Wild Wings. It dubbed the late-added takeout fee a "stealth price hike," which supposedly prohibits consumers from seeing the accurate cost of their orders.

While the takeout fee is shown before purchase, customers only see it during the final step of ordering. The charge was explained with an asterisked note claiming it was applied to benefit the company's takeout business. The sports bar chain is now clarifying that the fee was being tested at various Buffalo Wild Wings locations over the past year. A spokesperson told Today the test is now ending, so the fee will disappear by the end of the summer.