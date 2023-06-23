How Cannolis Help Heal Family Trauma On The Bear Season 2

Season 2 of "The Bear" demonstrates on multiple occasions that food can, in fact, be healing. In episode 6, "Fishes," Donna is preparing their family Christmas dinner in a flashback from two years prior. Nat (Abby Elliott) is briefly shown pouring a bottle of vodka down the sink, implying that their high-strung mom struggles with alcohol use disorder. Tensions erupt as the family sits down for dinner, and an angry Donna leaves the table. When she drunkenly drives her car through the living room, Carmy stares at the platter of homemade cannolis everyone was meant to enjoy.

Then, in episode 8, "Bolognese," Carmy shares the tragic Christmas incident with Syd and pastry chef Marcus. In an attempt to mend his negative emotions, Carmy revamps the conventional recipe for cannolis by transforming the flavor profile from sweet to savory. In the penultimate episode, "Omelette," Marcus cleverly turns the idea into reality via a mousse filling made from mortadella (a meat similar to bologna) wrapped in a crispy Parmesan shell. He then dips it in chopped pistachios and tops it with roe. The result is an innovative, umami treat that represents "everything that we all kinda know about each other," as well as the beauty that comes with change and acceptance. He reveals to Carmy and Syd that he has thoughtfully dubbed the creation "The Michael," after Carmy's late brother.

All 10 episodes of "The Bear" Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu.