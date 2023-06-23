How Cannolis Help Heal Family Trauma On The Bear Season 2
Contains spoilers for "The Bear," Season 2, Episodes 6, 8, and 9.
Season 2 of "The Bear" premiered on June 22, and it has proven itself to be a far throw from a sophomore slump. As Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), sous chef Sydney "Syd" Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and their staff hustle to gear up for the opening of Chicago's newest fine dining restaurant — aptly named The Bear — feelings of grief, nostalgia, and passion are to spare. In the award-winning show's second season, Carmy continues to cope with the death of his older brother Mikey while simultaneously fulfilling his dream to be a successful independent restaurateur.
Thanks to a dash of self-reflection, along with the acknowledgment of bittersweet memories, he is able to help build a meaningful menu. In addition to elegant entrées, Carmy develops a recipe for a classic dessert that purposefully transcends tradition. His version of an Italian cannoli is as novel as it gets. Although his mother Donna Berzatto — played by the one and only Jamie Lee Curtis — would make cannolis for Christmas, Carmy's association with them was met with dread toward his dysfunctional family. However, he eventually leverages his culinary prowess to reclaim the pastry as his own.
Carmy's savory cannoli recipe is symbolic of change
Season 2 of "The Bear" demonstrates on multiple occasions that food can, in fact, be healing. In episode 6, "Fishes," Donna is preparing their family Christmas dinner in a flashback from two years prior. Nat (Abby Elliott) is briefly shown pouring a bottle of vodka down the sink, implying that their high-strung mom struggles with alcohol use disorder. Tensions erupt as the family sits down for dinner, and an angry Donna leaves the table. When she drunkenly drives her car through the living room, Carmy stares at the platter of homemade cannolis everyone was meant to enjoy.
Then, in episode 8, "Bolognese," Carmy shares the tragic Christmas incident with Syd and pastry chef Marcus. In an attempt to mend his negative emotions, Carmy revamps the conventional recipe for cannolis by transforming the flavor profile from sweet to savory. In the penultimate episode, "Omelette," Marcus cleverly turns the idea into reality via a mousse filling made from mortadella (a meat similar to bologna) wrapped in a crispy Parmesan shell. He then dips it in chopped pistachios and tops it with roe. The result is an innovative, umami treat that represents "everything that we all kinda know about each other," as well as the beauty that comes with change and acceptance. He reveals to Carmy and Syd that he has thoughtfully dubbed the creation "The Michael," after Carmy's late brother.
