Why French Toast Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

Grocery store bread has a time and a place, but it is not in French toast. When restaurants make French toast, they use bread that is very different from the thinly sliced sandwich loaves found throughout the bread aisle of your local grocery.

There are a few reasons forgoing typical grocery store bread makes all the difference in the outcome of French toast. First, pre-sliced grocery store bread means you get thin wispy little pieces of bread. This is great for packing lunch but not ideal for a hearty slab of French toast perfection. Sometimes the greatest thing is not sliced bread.

Second, grocery store bread is often pumped full of preservatives to keep it soft and fresh. Which, again, is excellent for sandwiches, but it is counter-productive for French toast, a dish specifically designed around stale bread.

Take a look at any of your favorite restaurant's French toasts. You will likely find thick Texas-cut slices of bread. They may even make them with enriched bread, such as brioche or challah, cut into substantial hunks. This sets restaurant French toast apart from sad flimsy French toast made from Wonder Bread and the like.