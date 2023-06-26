The Chicken-Flavored Cooking Staple Cardi B Swears By
You might know her for viral singles like "WAP" or "Bodak Yellow," but Cardi B is more than just a rapper and hitmaker – she's also a mom. In an interview with People, Cardi said she hasn't always been interested in cooking, but since she's raising two children, she's experimenting more in the kitchen — primarily with accessible recipes that anyone can hack.
When it comes to the many meals she makes for her family, one of Cardi's favorite ingredients for adding bold flavor to simple recipes is Knorr chicken bouillon. In a press release announcing a partnership with the German food company, she said, "Knorr is a staple in my kitchen and an ingredient I have been cooking with for many years ... That bouillon, by the way, is my secret ingredient to turn up the taste for my family!"
Knorr teamed up with the famous rapper to promote their Taste Combo campaign — a marketing initiative that encourages individuals and families alike to make budget-friendly meals using Knorr's ingredients. Cardi's favorite Knorr product, granulated chicken bouillon, is made from dehydrated chicken broth, turmeric, paprika, and other spices designed to bring an umami blast to recipes. Bouillon can be used for seasoning meat and adding flavor to soups and stews.
Putting chicken bouillon to use
Chicken bouillon has many uses and Knorr's iteration of this pantry staple has been around since 1912. But how exactly do you use it? Cardi B's Knorr Taste Combo is a "Marry Me Chicken" recipe that calls for chicken bouillon. To make it yourself, you'll need chicken breast seasoned with boullion, a creamy tomato stew, a handful of herbs, fresh spinach, a dash of water, and cooked noodles — et voila — Cardi's family-friendly Taste Combo.
@ms.capricorn1985
Chefs on social media are joining Cardi B and Knorr for the Taste Combo campaign by sharing their own uses for the company's chicken bouillon. One food influencer on TikTok used Knorr chicken bouillon to enrich Sancocho — a Latin American beef stew. Another bouillon fan on TikTok used the ingredient to season his chicken and liven up some sauce for a classic grilled chicken sandwich. And if you're ever short on chicken broth, a 1:1 ratio of chicken bouillon and water is an easily interchangeable substitute.
However you choose to use chicken bouillon, next time you're adding it to a meal, just remember, what would Cardi B do?