The Chicken-Flavored Cooking Staple Cardi B Swears By

You might know her for viral singles like "WAP" or "Bodak Yellow," but Cardi B is more than just a rapper and hitmaker – she's also a mom. In an interview with People, Cardi said she hasn't always been interested in cooking, but since she's raising two children, she's experimenting more in the kitchen — primarily with accessible recipes that anyone can hack.

When it comes to the many meals she makes for her family, one of Cardi's favorite ingredients for adding bold flavor to simple recipes is Knorr chicken bouillon. In a press release announcing a partnership with the German food company, she said, "Knorr is a staple in my kitchen and an ingredient I have been cooking with for many years ... That bouillon, by the way, is my secret ingredient to turn up the taste for my family!"

Knorr teamed up with the famous rapper to promote their Taste Combo campaign — a marketing initiative that encourages individuals and families alike to make budget-friendly meals using Knorr's ingredients. Cardi's favorite Knorr product, granulated chicken bouillon, is made from dehydrated chicken broth, turmeric, paprika, and other spices designed to bring an umami blast to recipes. Bouillon can be used for seasoning meat and adding flavor to soups and stews.